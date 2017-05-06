A division within the FDA has reportedly been told to switch its TVs from CNN to Fox News

An organisation within the Food and Drug Administration has reportedly been asked to change its TV monitors from CNN to Fox News.

In an email sent on Wednesday to the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research within the FDA that was obtained by BuzzFeed reporter Julia Reinstein, the researchers were told that televisions had been changed because the current administration requested that “all monitors, under our control, on the White Campus, display FOX news.”

The FDA, the agency that is responsible for regulating food and drugs, medical devices, blood donations, veterinary products, cosmetics, and tobacco, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Reinstein tweeted a screenshot of the email sent to “CBER Researchers” from “WO Digital Display.”

Within the FDA, the CBER evaluates biologics, including blood, drugs made from biologic materials including vaccines, and cell and gene therapies.

Someone at CBER sent me the email which told staff TVs had been switched to Fox News by order of the admin pic.twitter.com/rsCzpOtdpv

— Julia Reinstein (@juliareinstein) May 5, 2017

