All Sorts Of Horrible Contaminants Found In Genzyme Drugs

No wonder Genzyme Corp’s (GENZ) stock is down 8% today.



The Food and Drug Administration announced that it found bits of steel, non-latex rubber, and other materials found in five of the company’s drugs:

Boston Herald: The Food and Drug Administration said particles including stainless steel fragments, non-latex rubber and fibre-like material were found in drug vials and could cause serious adverse health effects in patients.

The contaminated products, used to treat “rare, serious and life-threatening diseases,” are marketed as Cerezyme, Fabrazyme, Myozyme, Aldurazyme and Thyrogen.

Luckily, less than one per cent of the aforementioned products are affected. The FDA announcement is the second case of contamination for Genzyme this year. Back in June Genzyme’s production facility was contaminated by a virus.

