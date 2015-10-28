Here are the FDA's first impressions of blood-testing startup Theranos

Lydia Ramsey

The FDA just released documents related to its visit to Theranos’ labs.

Theranos is a $US10 billion blood-testing company that says its blood tests can be done with a single drop of blood.

The visit occurred between August 25 and September 16, 2015, and although heavily redacted, they don’t look good.

Here are some of the main observations sent to Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes and President/COO Ramesh (Sunny) Balwani.

