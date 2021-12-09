The FDA says 16- and 17-year-olds can now get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are prepared to be administered to front-line health care workers under an emergency use authorization at a drive up vaccination site from Renown Health in Reno, Nevada on December 17, 2020. Patrick Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

The FDA said on Thursday it is authorizing Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot for 16- and 17-year-olds.

Individuals are eligible six months after their primary vaccination shot, the FDA said.

The regulator authorized the shot for all adults in the US earlier in November.

The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday said it was authorizing Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot for 16- and 17-year-olds, as the Omicron variant continues to spread.

Pfizer’s two-dose shot was previously approved for anyone older than 16 in December 2020. Individuals are eligible at least six months after their primary vaccination shot, the FDA said.

Vaccination remains “the best protection against COVID-19,” Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement.

The FDA on November 19 authorized both Pfizer and Moderna’s booster shots for all adults in the US. The agency has also allowed people to mix-and-match pharmaceutical companies’ shots. Those who received Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine are advised to receive a booster shot two months after their initial dose.

Previously, the booster shot was only given the green light for Americans 65 years or older as well as those at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

Early data from a South African study suggested that the new Omicron variant may pose an issue for existing vaccine protection, but that the shots may still prevent severe illness, as Insider previously reported.

“Vaccination and getting a booster when eligible, along with other preventive measures like masking and avoiding large crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, remain our most effective methods for fighting COVID-19,” Woodcock said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.