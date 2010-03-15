FCUK Will Close Most US Stores

French Connection Group doesn’t have a large US store presence, but the one it has will get a lot smaller. The British apparel retailer is closing 17 of its 23 stores here after posting a fiscal-year loss.



While its store count isn’t large, nearly all FCUK stores are in prominent locations in the US, either in the most dominant mall, urban shopping area or outlet centre in their locales.

