MAP OF THE DAY: These Are The Countries With The Biggest Bribery Violations

Over 200 cases of bribery in 80 different countries have been brought before the U.S. government since 1977, when the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) was passed. A map by the James Mintz Group shows exactly where all the bribery is happening (via WSJ).



Penalties for FCPA violations now total $4.04 billion globally as of October 31, 2011.

The biggest culprit? Nigeria with $1.7 billion in bribes, mostly in the energy sector.

Also of note is China, which is the only country that has had bribery cases in every sector, with the biggest penalties coming from consulting and manufacturing sectors.

Dark red shows higher penalties. See an interactive version of this map for more details.

Photo: James Mintz Group

