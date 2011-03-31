"F*ckedCompany" Guy Pud Kaplan Leaves Latest Startup, Blippy

Pud Kaplan

Photo: Laughing Squid

Pud Kaplan no longer works at Blippy, the startup he founded on the idea that users to might like to share their credit card purchases with the world the way they share their tweets with Twitter and photos with Flickr.(The idea sounds crazy, but investors gave him $13 million pre-launch, so…)



Kaplan is also famous (infamous?) for being the guy behind F*ckedCompany, the proto-blog that chronicled the dotcom bust.

Kaplan tells PeHub, which first reported the news, that Blippy is “doing better than most people could do.”

“But it hasn’t, like, exploded into something huge yet.”

These days, Kaplan says he’s working on a bunch of iPhone apps and another couple dozen random startup-y projects.

“If something makes $50,000 a year, that’s cool. It just does its thing and makes people happy. But if a company [were] to go crazy like F*ckedCompany or AdBrite, I’d probably move everything off the table.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.