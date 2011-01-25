Financial Crisis Commission Has Found And Recommended Cases For Prosecution On Wall Street

It’s been one of the enduring questions of the crisis: Where are the perp-walks?



There have been a few, but given the magnitude of the crisis, it’s been a shock that there haven’t been more.

According to Shahien Nasiripour at HuffPo, the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission — which is due to release its huge report on Thursday morning — has indeed found instances that warrant prosecution.

The key is that the FCIC has in fact referred specific instances to state and federal authorities for prosecution — most likely civil, but also criminal.

