FCC's Speed Shockingly Fast Looking Into iPhone-Google Voice Fiasco

If the FCC’s recent inquiry into Apple’s/AT&T’s rejection of Google Voice on the iPhone is any indication, it’s that consumers (and companies) can expect to be much faster served under the new Julius Genachowski FCC administration than the last one.



“Big news in the FCC inquiry into Apple, AT&T, Google Voice is how in the loop the FCC is now,” writer and entrepreneur Steven Berlin Johnson tweets. “That story was barely off Techmeme.”

Excellent point.

There’s no knowing what’s going to come out of this — perhaps nothing, or perhaps the great wireless net/app neutrality bill.

But just contrast that to the last FCC administration, which operated at a glacial pace — famously taking almost 1.5 years to approve the Sirius XM (SIRI) satellite radio merger, which severely screwed up the satellite radio company.

Change is good.

