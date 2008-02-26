FCC's Comcast Vs. BitTorrent Hearing: How To Tune In

Is Comcast’s policy of disrupting some of its customers’ peer-to-peer file transfers responsible “network management”? Or is it a threat to the Internet economy? That’s the topic for a FCC hearing today at Harvard Law school, starting at 11 a.m. We’ll hear from industry and policy experts, including:
- Gilles BianRosa, CEO of Vuze, a peer-to-peer content distribution company
- David L. Cohen, EVP, Comcast
- Tom Tauke, EVP, Verizon Communications
- Timothy Wu, Columbia Law School
- Christopher S. Yoo, U. Penn Law School
- Daniel Weitzner, David P. Reed, and David Clark, MIT
- Eric Klinker, CTO, BitTorrent
- Scott Smyers, SVP, Sony Electronics
Want to tune in? The FCC will Webcast the event live. Full agenda (PDF).
