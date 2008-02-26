FCC's Comcast Vs. BitTorrent Hearing: How To Tune In

Is Comcast’s policy of disrupting some of its customers’ peer-to-peer file transfers responsible “network management”? Or is it a threat to the Internet economy? That’s the topic for a FCC hearing today at Harvard Law school, starting at 11 a.m. We’ll hear from industry and policy experts, including:



Gilles BianRosa, CEO of Vuze, a peer-to-peer content distribution company

David L. Cohen, EVP, Comcast

Tom Tauke, EVP, Verizon Communications

Timothy Wu, Columbia Law School

Christopher S. Yoo, U. Penn Law School

Daniel Weitzner, David P. Reed, and David Clark, MIT

Eric Klinker, CTO, BitTorrent

Scott Smyers, SVP, Sony Electronics

Want to tune in? The FCC will Webcast the event live. Full agenda (PDF).

See Also:

P2P Coders To Comcast: Block This!

Who Wins And Loses When ISPs Become Bandwidth Cops?

FCC Goes After Comcast For Internet Interference

Will Comcast’s BitTorrent Throttle Choke P2P CDNs?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.