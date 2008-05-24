FCC: We'll Rule On Sirius - XM By The End Of June (SIRI, XMSR)

FCC chairman Kevin Martin finally gave a sign on a timetable for a ruling on the long-delayed Sirius Satellite Radio’s (SIRI) takeover of XM Satellite Radio (XMSR). “The commission could act by the end of the second quarter,” he said in a press conference on Friday.



The commission has been debating what conditions to impose on the combination of the two satellite radio firms; the terrestrial radio lobby and citizens groups have demanded that the two companies give up spectrum to competitors. It should be noted that the FCC is under no obligation to rule by the end of June, and could continue to delay if the commissioners can’t reach a decision.

By the end of June, it will have been 17 months since the deal was first announced. The Department of Justice approved the tie-up in March.

