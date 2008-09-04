FCC To Telecos: OK, Fine, You Don't Have To Report Customer Complaints

AT&T and other telecos asked the FCC if they could stop collecting and reporting information that makes them look bad. The FCC is about to say, “no problem!”

WSJ: Federal regulators are on the verge of cutting back on the amount of information they collect from the country’s largest phone companies about service quality and customer complaints.

On Friday, the Federal Communications Commission is expected to approve a request from AT&T Inc. to allow the company to stop filing yearly reports on service quality, customer satisfaction and infrastructure investment. Similar requests by Verizon Communications Inc. and Qwest Communications International Inc. are also expected to be approved soon…

…An FCC spokesman declined to comment. An AT&T spokesman said the company wants to “eliminate reporting requirements that are no longer necessary or [are] redundant.” He added that customer complaint information the company must file comes from the agency itself and state regulators while other data are filed to the FCC in other reports.

