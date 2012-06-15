FCC to (Finally) Set Wireless Auction Rules

Henry Blodget
Hearing

The FCC will finally set the rules for the latest wirelss spectrum auction on Tuesday, after months of lobbying by Google, Verizon, and AT&T–a war that Google appears to have won.  Google has promised to spend nearly half its massive cash pile on spectrum ($4.6 billion) if the FCC forces the auction winner to set some spectrum aside for “open access.”  Kim Hart, WaPo

Open Access?  Can we use iPhones with that?

