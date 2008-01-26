Spectrum Auction Update: $3.2 Billion Bid, No News

After three rounds of bidding, companies have bet $3.2 billion so far in the FCC’s wireless spectrum auction. (Our primer explains the auction basics — in short, these are airwaves that companies could use to offer wireless phone/Internet service.)

What does that mean? Nothing. It’s the equivalent of reporting on a marathon after the runners pass mile one — without being able to identify the runners. In a week or so, once we have a better idea of which spectrum slices are attracting the most attention, we’ll be able to offer more cogent analysis.

See Also: The FCC Spectrum Auction: The Cliff Notes Version

Anyone Want Some Airwaves? The FCC Spectrum No One Wants

What The FCC Auction Rules Mean — Less Than You Think

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.