It's Time To Re-start The Clock On The Comcast-NBCU Deal

Jeff Zucker back to battling for joint venture with Comcast on June 3

Set your alarms for June 3.That’s when the FCC will restart the 180-day shot clock on the $30 billion Comcast/NBCU merger, Broadcast & Cable reports.



The FCC will then have 151 days to either approve or prohibit the joint venture.

Review stopped on April 16 (day 29) so the companies could come up with information concerning the economic impact of the deal, specifically the part about online video access, according to B&C’s report.

Now, comments and petitions to deny will occur on June 21, while responses and oppositions to those petitions are set for July 2. Responses and replies to all other comments are reserved for August 5. Read more at B&C >>

Online video has been a point of contention throughout the merger review.

Herbert Kohl, chairman of a Senate antitrust panel, expressed concern over a potential decline in online video access after NBC held back a portion of its Olympics coverage for paid users.

Sen. Al Franken voiced similar concerns when he demanded a guarantee that the two companies make all of their TV shows available online if the merger goes through.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.