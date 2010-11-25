FCC Preparing For Possible Battle Over Net Neutrality Next Month

The Federal Communications Commission is pushing back its scheduled December open meeting from Dec. 15 to Dec. 21 — a six-day change that gives the agency extra time to decide its next move on Net neutrality.



All eyes have been on the agency amid speculation it might seek to adopt new rules next month that would require Internet providers to treat all Web traffic equally.

