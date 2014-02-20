The FCC Will Make New Rules Preventing Companies From Slowing Down Your Netflix Stream

AP FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler

The FCC announced that the agency is working on a new set of net neutrality rules that will prevent internet service providers like Verizon from charging money for companies like Netflix to stream shows and movies to its consumers.

The new guidelines would stop providers from blocking access to any website or slowing it down. This ruling keeps forces internet service providers to maintain the even playing field that tiny firms want, helping them compete with the massive ones.

By contrast, the large telcos that provide web access complain that some companies — like Netflix — use so much bandwidth that it costs them much more to provide services for all their customers. They want the ability to charge what the market would allow them to.

Thus the new ruling would treat internet providers more like water and electric utilities than private companies, by requiring them to provide equal services regardless of cost.

The net neutrality issue arose in part when people became suspicious that was Verizon slowing down streams from Netflix. Verizon is seeking repayment for carrying Netflix traffic.

The main goals of these rules which could be posted by the summer.

Courts have shut down the FCC’s last two attempts to enforce net neutrality rules on Comcast and Verizon but The White House reaffirmed its support for Wheeler’s method for regulating internet access.

