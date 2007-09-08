FCC May Ban Exclusive Cable Deals, Bad News For Time Warner Cable (TWC), Cablevision (CVC)

The FCC is considering new rules that ban exclusive deals between cable companies and landlords, Reuters reports. This is great news for consumers, expecially in New York City, where almost everyone lives in an apartment building monopolized — officially or unofficially — by one cable company, whether Time Warner Cable (TWC), Cablevision (CVC), or RCN (RCNI). As expected, the biggest champions of the proposed rules are telcos Verizon Communications (VZ) and AT&T (T), which are trying to break into the cable TV market with digital TV service run over fibre-optic pipes.



