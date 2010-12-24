FCC Looks To Place Conditions On Comcast-NBC Deal

Glynnis MacNicol

The deal, which has been delayed until next year, will likely get passed but the FCC wants measures added to ensure competition won’t be stifled.  From Stelter at the NYT:

In a crucial step, the agency chairman, Julius Genachowski, has concluded that the pending combination meets the so-called public interest standards that the F.C.C. is charged with upholding, as long as conditions are imposed, agency officials said.

Among the conditions: that Comcast not withhold NBC programming from its competitors in the online video market. Other conditions involve access to NBC programming by other TV distributors; access onto Comcast’s systems by other programmers, including independent ones; protections for over-the-air television; and assurances about programming diversity and localism.

Details about the proposed conditions started to trickle out when F.C.C. started to internally share its order for the Comcast-NBC deal. Essentially, it is a rough draft of the rules that Comcast and NBC will have to operate under — and for now, it is unpublished.

Read the rest here >

