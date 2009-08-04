Why The FCC Stepped Into The Google-iPhone Battle So Quickly

As we noted earlier, the FCC’s shockingly quick response to Apple’s denial of a Google Voice iPhone app may mark a more efficient FCC than in years past. (Remember the 18-month Sirius/XM saga?)



But to really appreciate why it may have taken such quick action — and what the implications for future policy may be — take a look at FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski’s resume.

Genachowski is a veteran technology executive with significant entrepreneurial experience. In fact, before he was given the FCC post he now holds, he was being considered as a potential adviser for technology and energy issues.

This may mean that in addition to acting quickly on technology issues, the subject of open access for Internet connections may be scrutinized more closely by the current FCC. Especially with regard to wireless Internet connections, which currently are not regulated as closely as the wired Internet. (Yes, Kevin Martin’s FCC addressed this issue with more energy toward the end of his tenure, but only after years of being criticised for being too friendly to the telcos.)

Apple (and AT&T) may have learned that the hard way.

Below are highlights from Genachowski’s career:

Chairman of the Obama campaign’s technology-policy advisers, which wrote a report championing an open Internet, among other initiatives.

Chief of Business Operations at IAC/InterActiveCorp and member of the board of directors of Expedia, Hotels.com and Ticketmaster.

Co-founder of Rock Creek Ventures, which invests in digital media and e-commerce companies.

On the board of digital media companies Motley Fool, Web.com, and Beliefnet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.