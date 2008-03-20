BREAKING NEWS: Government Agency Will Hold Hearing!

Missed last month’s FCC hearing at Harvard, where Comcast tried to justify tampering with some of its subscribers’ peer-to-peer file transfers? The one where the cable giant paid people to fill up seats on their behalf — but forgot to tell them to stay awake?



You’re in luck! The FCC will hold another one next month at Stanford University. Title: “Hearing On Broadband Network Management Practices”. Bring your own Red Bull.

The FCC’s release (PDF) doesn’t mention Comcast (CMCSA) by name, and we’re not even sure if they’ll be there. But it’s their policy of disrupting some of their subscribers’ downloads — and not telling them about it — that FCC Chairman Kevin Martin is looking at here.

But remember that this hearing is just that — people talking in a room. At best you might get some good theatre out of it — if you don’t nod off first.

