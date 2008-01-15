FCC Goes After Comcast (CMCSA) For Internet Interference

The FCC is looking into Comcast’s supposed BitTorrent blocking. Today, the largest U.S. cable company said it had received “letters of inquiry” from the Federal Communications Commission regarding complaints that it is interfering with some of its subscribers’ Internet service, the AP reports.

Last year, the AP confirmed that some Comcast high-speed Internet customers were having their peer-to-peer transfers disrupted by the cable giant. Comcast has denied “blocking” any Internet services, but has admitted that some of its network management practices might affect some types of file transfers.

Why do we care about p2p traffic? While file transfer services like BitTorrent were once merely tools for music, movie, and software pirates, p2p is a serious business these days: Video sites like Joost and content delivery networks like Pando Networks and BitTorrent are using p2p to deliver legitimate files for big-media clients. And an ISP’s ham-handed network optimization could mess that up.

