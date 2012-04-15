The FCC Just Fined Google $25,000

The FCC has ordered a $25,000 fine against Google, saying the company delayed an investigation into reports that Street View cars were collecting personal information from Wi-Fi networks, The New York Times reports.



However, the FCC cleared Google of doing anything illegal.

The case started in 2010 when it was discovered Google Street View cars were collecting personal data such as emails and web history from open Wi-Fi networks. Google says the data collection was unintentional and the cars used open Wi-Fi networks to help make sure its GPS coordinates were as accurate as possible.

The FCC says Google didn’t respond to requests for emails and other information to help along the investigation. The agency wanted to know which Google employees were involved in collecting the Wi-Fi data. That’s the reason for the $25,000 fine.

