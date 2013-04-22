The Chairman Of The FCC Is OK With David Ortiz Dropping An F-Bomb During Saturday's Red Sox Ceremony

FCC chairman Julius Genachowski issued a brief statement via Twitter endorsing David Ortiz after the Red Sox star dropped an F-bomb during a ceremony honouring the victims and first-responders of the Boston Marathon bombings.



During the pre-game ceremony, Ortiz caused a stir when he was addressing the crowd and announced on live television that Boston “is our f***ing city!” (see the full quote below).

Shortly after video of the incident started spreading through social media, the official Twitter account of the FCC issued this statement…

“David Ortiz spoke from the heart at today’s Red Sox game. I stand with Big Papi and the people of Boston – Julius”

The statement was largely symbolic as the ceremony was not broadcast on network television and the FCC does not have jurisdiction over cable networks. However, the ceremony was aired on radio which would fall under the watchful eyes of the FCC. Still, the statement was well-received for its intent.

Ortiz did offer an apology after the game, saying “it just came out” and that he felt “the town needs to be pumped [up]” (via WEEI.com).

Here are the full comments from Ortiz during the ceremony:

“All right. All right Boston. This jersey that we wear today, it doesn’t say Red Sox. It says Boston. We want to thank you Mayor Menino, Governor Patrick, the whole police department for the great job they did this past week. This is our f***ing city and nobody is going to dictate our freedom. Stay strong.”

