Read The Enraged Complaints People Sent The FCC About Miley Cyrus' VMA Performance

Rick Diamond/Getty ‘Had I wanted my family to see a hooker perform a live sex show, I would have taken her to Tijuana,’ complained one parent.

More than 150 people were so upset over Miley Cyrus’ twerk-filled performanceduring last month’s MTV Video Music Awards that they filed official complaints with the FCC.

They’re serious complaints, mainly by parents, but some are also sort of hilariously-worded.

“Had I wanted my family to see a hooker perform a live sex show, I would have taken her to Tijuana,” wrote one blunt parent.

Another stated, “Miley Cyrus needs to be spanked.”

The comments are from documents posted online by The Smoking Gun and Huffington Post — obtained via the Freedom of Information Act.

The Smoking Gun published some of the FCC complaints on its site, and here are some excerpts:

Read the rest of the complaints here.

Cyrus, for her part, isn’t sorry about her in-your-face performance.

“Madonna’s done it, Britney’s done it. Every VMA performance, anyone that performs, that’s what you’re looking for — you’re wanting to make history,” the pop star told MTV a few days after the show.

“Me and Robin the whole time said, ‘You know we’re about to make history right now.'”

Whether you were Team Miley or not, she got people talking.

The 20-year-old sparked more than 306,000 tweets per minute during the East Coast airing of the show.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.