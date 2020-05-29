An FCC commissioner slammed Trump's executive order on social media, calling it an attempt to turn the FCC into 'the President's speech police'

Reuters U.S. President Trump returns to Washington after travel to the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland

FCC Commissioners are divided on President Donald Trump’s forthcoming executive order on social media companies, which he is expected to sign Thursday.

A draft of Trump’s executive order requests that the FCC reexamine a law that protects social media companies like Facebook and Twitter from being held liable for the content of posts people make on their platforms. The order would open up social media companies to more lawsuits.

Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat, slammed the executive order by arguing that it “does not work” and urging lawmakers to “speak up for the First Amendment.”

Republican FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr took an opposing view, arguing that the proposal “makes sense.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A draft of President Donald Trump’s executive order targeting social media companies is already getting feedback from the Federal Communications Commission, with commissioners split along party lines over the proposal.

The executive order targets Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a foundational internet law that prevents websites from being held liable for users’ posts on their platform as long as they make an effort to remove illegal posts. Trump’s executive order asks the FCC to examine removing such protections for companies like Twitter that moderate content, in the wake of its recent decision to fact-check Trump’s tweets that include false claims.

Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat, harshly criticised the order in a statementThursday, framing it as a threat to free speech.

“This does not work. Social media can be frustrating. But an Executive Order that would turn the Federal Communications Commission into the President’s speech police is not the answer,” she said. “It’s time for those in Washington to speak up for the First Amendment. History won’t be kind to silence.”

Meanwhile, Republican FCC commissioner Brendan Carr voiced support for the executive order in an interview with Yahoo Finance, arguing that Section 230 should be reexamined if not overhauled.

“I think given what we’ve seen over the last few weeks, it makes sense to let the public weigh-in and say ‘is that really what Congress meant’ when they passed and provided those special protections,” Carr said.

Commissioner Mike O’Rielly, another Republican, said on Twitter that he sees both sides of the debate and urged his followers to “take [a] deep breath.”

Everyone take deep breath on EO, which I haven’t seen. @realDonaldTrump has right to seek review of statute’s application. As a conservative, I’m troubled voices are stifled by liberal tech leaders. At same time, I’m extremely dedicated to First Amendment which governs much here. https://t.co/SQIO124EY7 — Mike O’Rielly (@mikeofcc) May 28, 2020

The executive order has not yet been finalised. A White House spokesperson said Thursday morning that it is “still in the works.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.