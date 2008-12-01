FCC Chair To Push Free Porn-Free Internet

During the FCC’s December meeting, chair Kevin Martin plans to push for a free, but porn-free Internet service that would be available to all Americans. Reports the Wall Street Journal:



The proposal to allow a no-smut, free wireless Internet service is part of a proposal to auction off a chunk of airwaves. The winning bidder would be required to set aside a quarter of the airwaves for a free Internet service. The winner could establish a paid service that would have a fast wireless Internet connection. The free service could be slower and would be required to filter out pornography and other material not suitable for children. The FCC’s proposal mirrors a plan offered by M2Z Networks Inc., a start-up backed by Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers partner John Doerr.

The proposal faces objections from consumer groups — who say the FCC’s filtering will go too far — and the wireless carriers, who complain that a free Internet would interfere with their own radiowaves (and customer-base).

