The US Might Let You Talk On Your Cell Phone When You're On A Plane

Your once-quiet flights might be about to get way more annoying.

The Federal Communications Commission plans to consider allowing passengers to use their mobile phones on aeroplanes, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Phone use would still be restricted during takeoff and landing, but the FCC would lift the ban on phone calls and texts once the plane has reached 10,000 feet or above. If the FCC regulatory ban is lifted, airlines will still have to individually approve phone use, of course.

And for phone calls to be possible, the airlines would need to install equipment on their planes to communicate with mobile phone towers on the ground. Due to strong objections from their customers, airlines will definitely be treading cautiously.

This news comes hot on the heels of the Federal Aviation Administration announcement that passengers can use electronic devices on all phases of their flights.

