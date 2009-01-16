FCC Boss Martin Leaving For Aspen Institute

FCC Chairman Kevin Martin will resign and join the Aspen Institute, a non-profit “leadership” organisation, the FT reports. Former IAC (IACI) exec Julius Genachowksi is still expected to take his place.



FT: Mr Martin, an adviser to the Bush-Cheney transition team eight years ago, was nominated by president Bush to a Republican seat on the Commission in 2001, and became chairman in 2005. He could, however, have remained as a commissioner until 2011.

Industry members had speculated that Mr Martin might join the board of a large technology or telecoms company, or run for office in his native North Carolina.

The Aspen Institute describes its mission as fostering “values-based leadership, encouraging individuals to reflect on the ideals and ideas that define a good society, and to provide a neutral and balanced venue for discussing and acting on critical issues.”

Martin’s last year as FCC chairman had three highlights: An embarrasingly long review (and approval) of Sirius’ (SIRI) merger with rival satellite radio company XM; a successful wireless spectrum auction; and an investigation into Comcast’s (CMCSA) practice of interfering with some of its Internet subscribers’ file transfers, which forced the cable company to change its policies.

