FCC Boss Says Free Internet Service Can Have Porn After All

There’s no guarantee an FCC plan to auction off wireless airspace for free wireless Internet access will ever happen. But if it does, it probably won’t carry a stupid rule that forces the service provider to filter porn out of the service.



FCC Chairman Kevin Martin has dropped the no-porn requirement from his plan:

Ars Technica: “I’m saying if this is a problem for people, let’s take it away,” Martin said. “A lot of public interest advocates have said they would support this, but we’re concerned about the filter. Well, now there’s an item in front of the Commissioners and it no longer has the filter. And I’ve already voted for it without the filter now. So it’s already got one vote.”

The plan still has plenty of opponents, including the wireless industry, which has no interest in seeing any new competition — especially one that offers free service to rival their paid service.

Why was the porn filter a non-starter? Besides basic civil liberties, it’s all but impossible to define “objectionable” content in absolute terms with no mistakes. Recall AOL’s (TWX) decision in the mid-90s to ban the word “breast” from their chat rooms, only to change their mind shortly after when they realised that breast cancer existed — and that some people might want to talk about it.

See Also:

FCC Delays Plan For Porn-Free Internet

FCC Chairman Kevin Martin Ripped In House Report

FCC Chair To Push Free Porn-Free Internet

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.