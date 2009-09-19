FCC Boss Calls For Net Neutrality

FCC boss Julius Genachowski will propose new rules for net neutrality in a speech on Monday. In the meantime, someone has leaked his plan to the Wall Street Journal.



Genachowski will outline proposals that would require Internet providers to treat all Web traffic the same way. This could prevent ISPs from slowing down traffic that belongs to their competitors, or charging companies for access to Internet “express lanes.” The rules will also apply to wireless providers.

In general, this has not been a problem, though Comcast was busted last year for preventing some of its users from file sharing.

This is generally bad news for Internet providers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Comcast, and generally good news for Internet content companies, such as Google, Yahoo, and Amazon.

