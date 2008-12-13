FCC Blames World of Warcraft Addiction For Huge College Dropout Rate

OK, we know Activision Blizzard’s (ATVI) World of Warcraft is addictive, inspiring its fans to camp out in freezing weather and wait two hours to login. But can a game cause millions of students to drop out of school and ruin their futures?



According to the FCC (PDF link), yes. Commissioner Deborah Taylor Tate:

With the explosion of educational resources available online, one might think parents would be 100% pleased with the internet’s role in their children’s lives.

(Would any parent really think that?)

But surveys show just the opposite: a late 2006 survey that showed 59% of parents think the internet has been a totally positive influence in their children’s lives–down from 67% in 2004. You might find it alarming that one of the top reasons for college drop-outs in the U.S. is online gaming addiction— such as World of Warcraft—which is played by 11 million individuals worldwide.

We don’t know where Tate got her information. But from what we know of Warcraft, she’s probably right.

