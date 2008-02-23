FCC Auction Winding Down?

The FCC wireless spectrum auction, which started last month, may finally be winding down. The latest round of the auction showed 42 new bids for 1,100 licenses, which would seem to indicate that buyers have settled on prices for most of the spectrum.



It appears that what’s still in play are the small and medium-sized chunks of airwaves, which buyers can use to patch together regional networks, or use to pad their existing networks. But the big, important “C block” swath — which Google or another company could use to start a new, nationwide network — hasn’t seen any new bids for 60 rounds.

So far the feds have raised $19.5 billion from the auction. One big question mark: What the FCC will do with the complicated “D block,” which hasn’t seen any action since the first round?

