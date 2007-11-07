FCC Asks For Details From Sirius (SIRI), XM (XMSR)

The FCC is tipping its hand on the proposed merger of Sirius Satellite Radio (SIRI) and XM Satellite Radio (XMSR), asking both companies for more information as it weighs the tie-up. A questionnaire sent to both companies asks for additional detail on programming agreements, distribution contracts, and the interoperability of their radios, which are built on different satellite technologies. The answers to those questions are likely to shape the conditions imposed on any deal. Given the FCC’s Dec. 6 deadline to rule, the detailed request was viewed by many as a sign the commission was likely to ultimately rule in favour of the merger.



