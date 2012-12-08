The FCC Is Trying To End The Silly Gadget Ban On aeroplanes

Photo: Frank Gruber

The FCC wants the FAA to consider allowing aeroplane passengers more leeway in the devices they’re allowed to use during flights, according to a letter by FCC chairman Julius Genachowski obtained by The Hill.We first heard about the letter from The New York Times.



Genachowski’s letter isn’t very specific though. It only asks the FAA to “enable greater use of tablets, e-readers, and other portable devices.” We assume that means during takeoff and landing.

Unfortunately, the letter does not recommend airlines allow you to talk on your cell phone during flights.

