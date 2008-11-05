FCC Approves Verizon's $28 Billion Alltel Deal

Good news for Ivan Seidenberg’s Verizon: The FCC has approved its $28 billion merger with wireless carrier Alltel, announced in June. The deal makes Verizon (VZ) the biggest wireless carrier in the country, though it will have to divest about 2 million of Alltel’s subscribers.



Verizon shares are down 0.1% in after-hours trading, according to Google.

Thanks to tech journalist Drew Clark for tweeting today’s FCC meeting; the FCC’s Webcast servers won’t let us in.

