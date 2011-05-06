Samsung May Launch Its Hottest Android Phone On AT&T Tonight

Photo: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S II, one of the most anticipated Android phones, was just cleared by the FCC for sale on AT&T.That could mean we’ll finally get the phone in the United States very soon. The phone is selling like crazy overseas, and even outselling the iPhone 4 in South Korea.



We’re heading to an event in New York tonight sponsored by AT&T and Samsung, so we may find out there. Most speculate that tonight’s event is to announce Samsung’s Infuse 4G Android phone.

But the new FCC approval could mean we’ll finally get a look at a U.S. version of the Galaxy S II.

We hope so.

