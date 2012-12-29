Pebble, Which Raised More Than $10 Million On Kickstarter, Is One Step Closer To Shipping 85,000 Watches

Photo: Pebble, via Kickstarter

Pebble, the watch that uses Bluetooth to connect with smart phones, recently received approval from the FCC.Any product that emits radio frequency waves must show compliance with the FCC’s technical standards.



Pebble, the most-funded Kickstarter project of all time, has faced criticism lately for being unable to ship its watches in a timely manner.

The makers behind Pebble originally told its backers that the smart watches would ship in September. But after receiving an unexpected number of pre-orders (85,000), the creators delayed the delivery date indefinitely.

To this day, the company has yet to set a new shipping date. But with the approval of the FCC, it seems that the company is getting closer to actually shipping the product.

