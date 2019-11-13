Workers at Britain's financial regulator are reportedly pooping on the floor, according to a leaked memo

Workers at Britain’s financial regulator are being scolded for pooping on the floor and verbally abusing security, according to an internal memo seen by the Evening Standard.

Georgina Philippou, COO of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), told employees she was “appalled” and “ashamed” at staff behaviour.

The memo also called out incidents of workers “leaving cutlery and crockery in the kitchen areas, overflowing bins, stealing plants and charging cables from desks.”

View Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Workers at Britain’s financial regulator are pooping on the floor, stealing plants, and verbally abusing staff, according to an internal memo seen by the Evening Standard, a London newspaper.

Georgina Philippou, operating chief of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), told staff at the agency’s London headquarters that she was “appalled about the incidents of bad behaviour towards our building and colleagues.”

Other bad behaviour includes “leaving cutlery and crockery in the kitchen areas, overflowing bins, stealing plants and charging cables from desks, catering and security teams being subject to verbal abuse, colleagues defecating on the floor in toilet cubicles on a particular floor, urinating on the floor in the men’s toilets and leaving alcohol bottles in sanitary bins,” the memo said, according to the Standard.

The FCA is an independent watchdog tasked with policing the UK’s finance industry and deals with issues ranging from cryptocurrency to banking. It levies hefty fines on individuals and organisations that break its rules and regulations.

Philippou reportedly said she was “ashamed” in the memo, adding that only a “minority of colleagues” were guilty of bad behaviour.

“You may have heard about some of these behaviours already and I’m sure others will come as a shock,” she said, according to the Standard.

“I did think long and hard about whether to disclose all these behaviours because they are so distasteful and shameful but keeping quiet has not got us far in terms of changing behaviours. This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated here,” Philippou added.

“We have a duty as an employer to highlight this sort of poor behaviour and our senior management are very clear it is simply unacceptable,” a spokesperson from the FCA told Business Insider.

“Judging from the feedback we have received on the article, our staff agree.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.