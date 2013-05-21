Inside A Big Charity Fishing Tournament That's Quietly Stacked With Wall Streeters

On Friday, we went to the Fishermen’s Conservation Association’s 15th annual Manhattan Cup — a “catch and release” charity tournament.
The event raised funds and awareness for the Wounded Warriors Project, superstorm Sandy relief, Hooked-for-a-lifetime (taking inner city kids fishing), Catch A Cure (cystic fibrosis research), Grace Foundation (helping families with autistic children), Jacob’ s Team (autism awareness and support) and many beach clean up efforts.
The FCA bills it as a fishing tournament where participants “represent a veritable who’s who of Wall Street and the ‘pro fishing’ circuit.”
We met a bunch of professional fishermen and a handful of Wall Streeters.
We’re told by a well-connected Wall Street source that it’s an event big names on the Street “quietly support.” For example, the source told us that a well-known money manager lent his boat for a team to use for the day and he’s been supporting the event for years.
“It’s very informal, not like Robin Hood,” our source explained referring to the philanthropic organisation backed by Paul Tudor Jones and other top hedge fund managers.
Per our source, Wall Street’s involvement with the Manhattan Cup goes back to when a bunch of the traders and hedge funders used to go fishing with Capt. Frank Crescitelli, who is the chairman of the FCA’s board.
These Wall Streeters would go with Crescitelli early in the morning before going to the office. Our source said he used to go fishing with him at 4:15 p.m. right after the closing bell.
There were apparently some tough years right after September 11th when the Hudson River was off limits and people moved out of downtown and then when the financial crisis hit and a lot of folks lost their jobs.
He noted that this year was challenging because superstorm Sandy wrecked the marinas in Staten Island, but it was still a “tremendous accomplishment” to have so many boats and people turn out this year.
There were about 50 boats and around 200 anglers fishing in the Manhattan Cup.
We checked out the event at Chelsea Piers and if you missed it, we’ve included highlights in the slides that follow.
Inside the brewery there was a feast for breakfast — eggs, bacon, sausage, French toast, bagels, etc.
Paul Eulner (a.k.a. 'Captain Walnuts) and Captain Brian Rice. They were on the Jersey Devil boat and have spent their whole lives fishing. Eulner is a probation officer and Rice works as a broker with Raymond James.
Louis DeRicco, Brian Larkin and Eugene White. They were the defending champions after winning in 2012.
Myerson caught the world record Striped Bass. He's seen posing with a model of it. The record winning fish weighed nearly 82 lbs.
Those who caught fish that were contenders to take home a prize had them weighed. That's Chris Cuomo's striped bass.
After a day on the water, there was another feast on the dock — oysters, shrimp, corn on the cob, buffalo wings, you name it!
FCA chair Frank Crescitelli giving his remarks. 'The question was asked...'Are we going to have a Manhattan Cup this year?...We all got our arse kicked in plain English by that storm...And then you look around what's going on in the crazy world we live in and what happened in Boston. I want to say two things — F that storm and f those terrorists. This is America, baby! Yeah!'
Of course, all the fun was for a much bigger cause — raising funds and support for the Wounded Warriors Project and many other non-profits.
