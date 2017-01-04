FCA just unveiled an all-electric, high-tech minivan concept that can drive more than 250 miles per charge

FCA unveiled a futuristic all-electric minivan concept on Tuesday at CES in Las Vegas.

The concept vehicle, dubbed the Portal, offers a glimpse of what Chrysler envisions for its electric, autonomous future.

The minivan features a 100 kWh battery pack that provides over 250 miles of range. It also has an ultra fast DC charger, which enables the vehicle to charge 150 miles in just 20 minutes.

Range isn’t the vehicle’s only impressive feature, though.

The minivan has level 3 autonomy, which means that it can drive itself in certain situations, but still may need some human intervention. Cameras, radar, lidar, and ultrasonic sensors enabl the car to perform some semi-autonomous driving tasks.

FCA says the Portal concept was designed with millenials in mind, especially those that have families.

The concept vehicle has built-in facial recognition technology so that it can identify who is riding in the vehicle and adjust to his or her personal preferences for music, lighting, temperature, and destinations.

It also has a passenger to passenger intercom system, a selfie camera for group selfies, and vehicle to vehicle (V2V) technology, which enables the car to communicate with other vehicles and infrastructure while driving. It also has an emergency alarm system so that when an ambulance is nearby, it will amplify the sound only for the driver.

The automaker is also showing off its new hybrid Pacifica at the conference.

In December, FCA announced it was building 100 special models of the new Pacifica for Waymo, which was formerly known as Google’s self-driving car project. These vehicles, though, have Waymo’s self-driving tech built into them so they can be used in a test fleet setting.

The new hybrid gets 30 miles of all-electric range and 530 miles of total range.

