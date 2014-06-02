Semi-Pro Soccer Player Scores One Of The Goals Of The Year On An Overhead Kick From 18 Yards Away

Odaine Sinclair, a forward for the semi-professional squad FC Tucson, scored one of the most perfectly executed overhead kicks you’ll ever see in a game against BYU last week.

In the 44th minute Sinclair jumped into the air while facing away from goal and fired a shot over his head and into the back of the net.

Slow-mo:

His coach told the Tucson Sentinel after the game:

“That is by far the best goal I’ve ever seen live in my life. Not only was it a bicycle kick, he was 20 yards out and moving away from the goal. The players said that his foot was above the crossbar when he struck the ball.”

Full video:

