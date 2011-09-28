FC Barcelona Complains That Their Nike "Dri-Fit" Jerseys Aren't Keeping Them Dry

Photo: AP

When you’re the best soccer team in the world (FC Barcelona) with the best player in the world (Lionel Messi), you expect to have the best jersey in the world.But as the European Champions have discovered, their Nike “Dri-Fit” knits haven’t lived up to its name. And Barcelona officials have finally complained to the apparel giant about the uniform’s design.



Officials and players claim the jerseys don’t properly soak up sweat and even become heavy and uncomfortably cling to players’ bodies. Barcelona players have even gone so far as to weigh their uniforms at halftime to track its weight.

A shirt weighing 200 grams at the beginning of a game weighed up to two-and-a-half times that by halftime, according to Spain’s El Pais.

Nike executives are already testing the uniform to solve the problem.

“All product concerns are treated with the utmost importance and a solution is expected when all appropriate testing is completed,” a Nike spokeswoman told the Guardian.

The eco-friendly uniform consists of recycled water bottle plastic and Nike’s Dri-Fit fabric to help the wearer stay dry.

It sounds like Nike may need to go back to the drawing board on that one.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.