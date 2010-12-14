FC Barcelona Commits Sacrilege By Inking Largest Shirt Sponsorship Deal Ever

FC Barcelona currently pays Unicef to feature the charity’s logo on its uniform.

Photo: AP Images

FC Barcelona reached a uniform sponsorship deal, worth 150 million euros, with the Qatar Foundation. It’s the largest such sponsorship in football annals, and the first in Barcelona’s 111-year history.During the past five years Barcelona paid Unicef to carry the children’s charity’s logo. They’ve never before sold a sponsorship for their uniforms. The club was forced to take this unprecedented deal because of debts totaling 420-430 million euros.



The Qatar Foundation is a non-profit organisation geared towards developing the country set to host the 2022 World Cup. It’s involvement signals Qatar’s growing commitment to the game.

