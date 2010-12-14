FC Barcelona Commits Sacrilege By Inking Largest Shirt Sponsorship Deal Ever

Adam Fusfeld
FC Barcelona Soccer Spain Europe UnicefFC Barcelona currently pays Unicef to feature the charity’s logo on its uniform.

Photo: AP Images

FC Barcelona reached a uniform sponsorship deal, worth 150 million euros, with the Qatar Foundation. It’s the largest such sponsorship in football annals, and the first in Barcelona’s 111-year history.During the past five years Barcelona paid Unicef to carry the children’s charity’s logo. They’ve never before sold a sponsorship for their uniforms. The club was forced to take this unprecedented deal because of debts totaling 420-430 million euros.

The Qatar Foundation is a non-profit organisation geared towards developing the country set to host the 2022 World Cup. It’s involvement signals Qatar’s growing commitment to the game.

