There are still 5 teams from Power 5 conferences with a legit shot to go undefeated

Now that college football has a four-team playoff, it is less important to win every game during the season. But it sure helps if a team does go undefeated, and — according to ESPN’s Football Power Index — after six weeks of action, there are still five teams from power conferences with a legit shot to run the table during the regular season.

FPI simulates the regular season 10,000 times, and Western Michigan in the Mid-Atlantic Conference, a Group of 5 conference, has the best shot to win all of their scheduled games. The model gives the Broncos a 48.8% chance to go undefeated. However, among schools from the Power 5 conferences (SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12), Ohio State is the team most likely to go undefeated, at 27.6%.

In all, five schools are being given a legit shot — at least 5% — to have zero losses when conference-championship games begin. However, at least one of those teams will lose a game as Ohio State still must face Michigan (16.6%) during the regular season.

