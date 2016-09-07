There are now just 6 FBS teams with a legit shot to go undefeated

Now that college football has a four-team playoff, it is less important to win every game during the season. But it sure helps if a team does go undefeated, and — according to ESPN’s Football Power Index — after the first week of action, there are now just six teams with a legit shot to run the table during the regular season.

FPI simulates the regular season 10,000 times, and Boise State, in the Mountain West conference, has the best shot to win all of their scheduled games. The model gives the Broncos a 20.9% chance to run the table. Florida State (18.4%) has the best chance among schools in a Power 5 conference.

Oklahoma, who lost to Houston, was given the best chance prior to Week 1.

Overall, six schools are being given a legit shot — at least 5% — to have zero losses when conference-championship games begin, and only five in Power 5 conferences.

