FBR: Here's Why The Derivatives Rule And Volcker Rule Aren't Really That Horrible

Joe Weisenthal

FBR Capital markets offers some analysis of last night’s big rules, and concludes that it could be a lot worse.

Derivatives language. Section 716, the derivatives language that
      requires bank holding companies to spin off their swaps desks,
      survived the conference committee after a contentious last-minute
      push to remove it. The committee did move to adopt revised
      language that clarified that the derivatives business can be in a
      separately capitalised affiliate within the bank holding company,
      and it clarified that the Federal Reserve can use some of its
      emergency powers to provide the affiliate liquidity during a
      crisis. The committee also allowed banks to retain their
      derivatives businesses within the depository for certain “less
      risky” derivatives (such as interest rate swaps). The “more risky”
      derivatives will be forced to migrate to the affiliate. Banks will
      have up to two years to comply with this new requirement. The
      committee also removed the fiduciary standard when dealing with
      states, municipalities, and pension funds and instead opted to
      insert a code of conduct.

    * Volcker rule. The conference adopted a Volcker rule that allows a
      de minimis exception of up to 3% of Tier 1 capital for investment
      in a hedge fund or private equity. The proposal also exempts
      non-bank financial firms regulated by the Federal Reserve (this is
      the definition given for Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley should
      they ultimately decide to shed their bank holding company
      structure). The time frame for enactment largely stayed as
      originally introduced, but the committee added new language that
      could push implementation to seven years for certain funds that
      are deemed illiquid. The Volcker rule now includes a broad
      carve-out for insurers and favourable language around rule making,
      although the issue of material hedge fund and private equity
      ownership by insurers still is unclear.

