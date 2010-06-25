FBR: Here's Why The Derivatives Rule And Volcker Rule Aren't Really That Horrible

FBR Capital markets offers some analysis of last night’s big rules, and concludes that it could be a lot worse.
Derivatives language. Section 716, the derivatives language that
requires bank holding companies to spin off their swaps desks,
survived the conference committee after a contentious last-minute
push to remove it. The committee did move to adopt revised
language that clarified that the derivatives business can be in a
separately capitalised affiliate within the bank holding company,
and it clarified that the Federal Reserve can use some of its
emergency powers to provide the affiliate liquidity during a
crisis. The committee also allowed banks to retain their
derivatives businesses within the depository for certain “less
risky” derivatives (such as interest rate swaps). The “more risky”
derivatives will be forced to migrate to the affiliate. Banks will
have up to two years to comply with this new requirement. The
committee also removed the fiduciary standard when dealing with
states, municipalities, and pension funds and instead opted to
insert a code of conduct.
* Volcker rule. The conference adopted a Volcker rule that allows a
de minimis exception of up to 3% of Tier 1 capital for investment
in a hedge fund or private equity. The proposal also exempts
non-bank financial firms regulated by the Federal Reserve (this is
the definition given for Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley should
they ultimately decide to shed their bank holding company
structure). The time frame for enactment largely stayed as
originally introduced, but the committee added new language that
could push implementation to seven years for certain funds that
are deemed illiquid. The Volcker rule now includes a broad
carve-out for insurers and favourable language around rule making,
although the issue of material hedge fund and private equity
ownership by insurers still is unclear.
