FBR: Here's Why The Derivatives Rule And Volcker Rule Aren't Really That Horrible

FBR Capital markets offers some analysis of last night’s big rules, and concludes that it could be a lot worse.



Derivatives language. Section 716, the derivatives language that

requires bank holding companies to spin off their swaps desks,

survived the conference committee after a contentious last-minute

push to remove it. The committee did move to adopt revised

language that clarified that the derivatives business can be in a

separately capitalised affiliate within the bank holding company,

and it clarified that the Federal Reserve can use some of its

emergency powers to provide the affiliate liquidity during a

crisis. The committee also allowed banks to retain their

derivatives businesses within the depository for certain “less

risky” derivatives (such as interest rate swaps). The “more risky”

derivatives will be forced to migrate to the affiliate. Banks will

have up to two years to comply with this new requirement. The

committee also removed the fiduciary standard when dealing with

states, municipalities, and pension funds and instead opted to

insert a code of conduct.

* Volcker rule. The conference adopted a Volcker rule that allows a

de minimis exception of up to 3% of Tier 1 capital for investment

in a hedge fund or private equity. The proposal also exempts

non-bank financial firms regulated by the Federal Reserve (this is

the definition given for Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley should

they ultimately decide to shed their bank holding company

structure). The time frame for enactment largely stayed as

originally introduced, but the committee added new language that

could push implementation to seven years for certain funds that

are deemed illiquid. The Volcker rule now includes a broad

carve-out for insurers and favourable language around rule making,

although the issue of material hedge fund and private equity

ownership by insurers still is unclear.

