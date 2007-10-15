FBN Launches (NWS), Cuts to Sports

Fox Business Network launches. One minute after noting an overnight merger (Tektronix) and new Hitachi chip (with a handy in-show tutorial on “ADR”), the network cuts to sports. Meanwhile, Dow Jones kicks CNBC ads off Marketwatch, etc., but not other sites (see below). From TV Newser:

Without a lot of welcoming the program Business Morning got right down to business. It began with a blast of headlines “while you were sleeping,” including overnight business news: a buyout offer for Tektronix, and a new chip for Hitachi. The Hitachi story included a lower third graphic branded “FOX Translator” with Petallides explaining what an ADR is.

By 5:01, the show was on to sports; the Rockies win, the Seahawks lose. And in what might be the first dig and NBC, Lee said, “the biggest highlight from the game was the one that almost didn’t happen. During a time out in the first quarter an NBC camera suspended above the field came crashing down and almost hit some of the Seahawks players.” The business travellers forecast, the weekend box office and the first live report from London correspondent Ashley Webster, followed.

