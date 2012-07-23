The 10 Most Intriguing White Collar Fugitives

Cody has quite the rap sheet.

Between May and August 1984, Cody allegedly stole money from the bank account of a dead person's estate and used the funds to buy nearly $100,000 in traveller's checks.

Cody then allegedly gave a fake name to a Virginia investment broker and lied to a Virginia bank in order to get a $25,000 loan.

He also tried to use a variety of fake names to obtain other bank loans, according to the FBI.

But, despite his prowess at obtaining fake identities, there are ways to pinpoint the real John Cody.

Cody often tans his skin to an orange colour, sports a pompadour-style toupee, and uses eye drops constantly because he apparently lacks tear glands.

Source: FBI