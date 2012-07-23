The 10 Most Intriguing White Collar Fugitives

Photo: FBI
They might not have murdered anyone, but these white-collar fugitives are still accused of some pretty outlandish crimes.From a Canadian man accused of fooling the elderly into believing they’d won the lottery to two people who allegedly paid kickbacks to HIV patients, we’ve brought you some of the most intriguing fugitives wanted by the FBI.
These men and women are listed on the FBI’s “Most Wanted” list for white collar crimes.
The FBI is chasing Julieanne Baldueza Dimitrion and her husband for allegedly defrauding homeowners to fund a lavish lifestyle that included 'high-end lingerie.'
The Dimitrions allegedly told homeowners they would invest proceeds of their homes' sale.
Instead, they used the money to fund their own lifestyle, which for Julieanne included high-end lingerie and expensive shoes and purses, the FBI claims.
The couple pleaded guilty to mortgage fraud but failed to show up to their July 6, 2010, sentencing.
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the couple, who were last known to be in the Mililani area of Oahu, Hawaii.
Source: FBI
The FBI is offering $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of John Donald Cody, who's wanted for fraud and has a very orange-looking tan.
Cody has quite the rap sheet.
Between May and August 1984, Cody allegedly stole money from the bank account of a dead person's estate and used the funds to buy nearly $100,000 in traveller's checks.
Cody then allegedly gave a fake name to a Virginia investment broker and lied to a Virginia bank in order to get a $25,000 loan.
He also tried to use a variety of fake names to obtain other bank loans, according to the FBI.
But, despite his prowess at obtaining fake identities, there are ways to pinpoint the real John Cody.
Cody often tans his skin to an orange colour, sports a pompadour-style toupee, and uses eye drops constantly because he apparently lacks tear glands.
Source: FBI
The FBI is seeking Omid Tahvili on charges that he tricked elderly people into believing they'd won the lottery.
From 1999 through May 2002, Tahvili and his co-conspirators allegedly used a bogus telemarketing business in Canada to inform victims they had either won or had a good chance of winning the lottery.
But, in order to collect their winnings, the victims were informed they had to pay an advanced fee.
Tahvili allegedly stole about $3 million from hundreds of victims, most of whom were elderly people living in the United States.
Tahvili was once behind bars. But in 2007 he escaped from custody in British Columbia, and he's considered to be extremely dangerous.
He has several tattoos -- including one depicting the face of a small child.
Source: FBI
The FBI is seeking Aubrey Lee Price, a banker who vanished after telling friends he planned to kill himself.
While serving as a director of a southern Georgia bank, Price allegedly diverted $21 million of the bank's money to various securities accounts.
He then tampered with bank paperwork to hide the theft, the FBI claims.
Price disappeared after telling friends and family that he planned to kill himself because of his trading losses. He was last seen in June 2012 boarding a ferry boat in Florida.
If he actually did escape by water, he had plenty of options. Price owns around five different boats.
Source: FBI
Luis Benitez and his two brothers are wanted for allegedly giving kickbacks to HIV patients to participate in their Medicare fraud.
Benitez, along with his brothers Carlos and Jose Benitez, owned and operated 11 medical clinics -- all registered under different names obviously -- claiming to provide HIV infusion treatments to Medicare recipients.
The patients, who often never received the medicine, received kickbacks for giving the clinic their Medicare information, the FBI claims.
In an attempt to cover their tracks, the Benitez men allegedly open sham companies to launder their illegal profits.
Authorities believe Benitez, who walks with a limp, might be hiding out in Cuba, the Dominican Republic, or Nicaragua.
Source: FBI
Donald Lee Phelps is accused of defrauding banks after assuming the identity of his girlfriend's estranged husband.
Phelps, a convicted felon, allegedly stole the identity of his girlfriend's estranged husband for all sorts of financial purposes.
The FBI claims that from 2005 to 2006, Phelps also worked for a computer learning centre using that name.
Phelps allegedly pulled in a regular salary, wrote personal checks for his expenses, got loans and credit cards, and sought medical and dental care -- all under his girlfriend's ex's name.
Source: FBI
Alleged Ponzi schemer Spiro Edward Germenis apparently fled to Greece after telling his family he was going to a baseball game.
The FBI has been chasing Germenis for years.
He's being investigated for allegedly gambling and otherwise frittering away $8 million of his clients' money through his investment business Oracle Evolution LLC.
The alleged scheme fell apart when one of his biggest investors tried to withdraw money from one of the business's hedge funds.
Germenis was last seen in October 2006. He told his family he was going to a baseball game but instead boarded a plane to Athens, Greece.
Source: FBI
Magda Luz Lavin is also wanted for allegedly enticing HIV patients to participate in her Medicare scheme.
Lavin owned medical clinics from 2000 through 2002 that claimed to provide intravenous infusion treatments to HIV positive patients, the FBI claims.
When she submitted reimbursement claims to Florida's Medicare program, Lavin claimed the infusions contained doses of Neupogen and Procrit. In reality, the treatments were vitamins B and C mixed with saline solution, the FBI claims.
Lavin also allegedly encouraged patients to sign false treatment sheets in exchange for kickbacks.
When all was said and done, Lavin allegedly received about $5 million in false claim reimbursements.
Lavin was put on trial in September 2006 but fled near the end of her trial. In her absence, she was sentenced to 15 years in prison but hasn't been located to serve out her time.
Source: FBI
Monem is facing a whole slew of charges stemming from his time working as the food services administrator for the Oregon Department of Corrections.
He was indicted in 2007 on charges of conspiracy, mail fraud, wire fraud, bribery, money laundering, and interstate travel in aid of racketeering charges.
In the last known documentation of his movements, the FBI trace Monem, a naturalized American citizen, to Buffalo, NY, in 2007.
The FBI claims Monem heavily uses marijuana, hashish, and alcohol. Plus, he likes to gamble.
Source: FBI
The FBI wants Gautam Gupta for allegedly using his weight loss clinics to defraud the Illinois Medicaid program.
As the owner of weight-loss clinics in Chicago, Gupta allegedly submitted claims to the Blue Cross/Blue Shield insurance company and the Illinois Medicaid program for unnecessary or never-performed procedures.
From June 2001 through January 2010, Gupta's Nutrition Clinic allegedly pulled in about $25 million from claims filed on behalf of its patients.
He was charged in 2001 on seven counts of mail fraud, two counts of health care fraud, and one count of conspiracy.
Source: FBI
