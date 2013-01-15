Violent Crimes In The US Jumped At The Beginning Of 2012

Photo: Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian

While some types of violent crime dropped early last year, as a whole, violent crimes were up across the country, according to a new FBI report.The number of violent crimes increased from January through June 2012, jumping 1.9 per cent from the same time period in 2011, according to the FBI’s Early 2012 Crime Stats report.



The number of murders and forcible rapes actually dropped, but robberies and aggravated assaults increased enough to bolster the overall crime category.

Property crimes jumped as well during the first six months of last year. All three crime categories — larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, and burglary — rose compared to 2011 statistics.

The FBI broke down the trends for each crime category from the first six months of 2012:

Photo: FBI

The FBI also announced some good news for human rights advocates. For the first time, the Bureau’s Uniform Crime Report will begin collecting data about human trafficking.

Starting in January, the FBI will collect information on commercial sex acts and involuntary servitude.

